Liesch, Vicki L.

Vicki was born in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Robert and June Farrington Grunke. Vicki worked various jobs in the area throughout her life. Her most recent and favorite job was with Taher Food Service, working in the Beaver Dam School District. On June 11, 1994, she married Christopher Liesch at their home in Waupun. Chris and Vicki had a camper in Birnamwood where they loved to spend their time and made many close friends. Chris and Vicki enjoyed visiting various casinos. Most recently one of her last wishes was one more trip to the casino which she took with her daughter, Tracy.