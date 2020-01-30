Lila Mae Bachhuber, 90, Mayville

MAYVILLE - Lila Mae Bachhuber, 90, of Mayville, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville.
Visitation for Lila will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, in Mayville. A funeral service will follow at the church at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Allen Behnke officiating. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery in Mayville.
Lila was born, the daughter of Emil and Flossie (Daubert) Baerwald, on Nov. 7, 1929, in Horicon, Wis. She was a graduate of Horicon High School and then was a bookkeeper for Dr. Fred Karsten. On Nov. 21, 1959, Lila was united in marriage with the love of her life, Robert “Buck” Bachhuber, at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon.
Lila was a faithful member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville, where she served on the Alter Guild, was a Sunday school teacher, and was in the choir. She enjoyed softball, golf, bowling, and trap shooting. Lila liked to travel and spend time in Northern Wisconsin.
She is survived by her two sons, Scott Bachhuber and Mark Bachhuber, both of Mayville; her brother, Emil (Ione) Baerwald of Mayville; her sisters-in-law, Lorraine Baerwald of Horicon and Shirley Baerwald of Mayville. Lila is further survived by other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lila was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Buck, in 2019; brothers and sisters, Lester, Marvin, Dorothy, LeRoy, Charlotte, James, Phyllis, and Charles.
If desired, memorials may be directed to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.
A special thank you to the Prairie Ridge Staff for their care.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
