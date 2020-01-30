Lila Mae Bachhuber, 90, Mayville

MAYVILLE - Lila Mae Bachhuber, 90, of Mayville, went to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the Prairie Ridge Assisted Living in Mayville.

Visitation for Lila will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, in Mayville. A funeral service will follow at the church at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Allen Behnke officiating. Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery in Mayville.

Lila was born, the daughter of Emil and Flossie (Daubert) Baerwald, on Nov. 7, 1929, in Horicon, Wis. She was a graduate of Horicon High School and then was a bookkeeper for Dr. Fred Karsten. On Nov. 21, 1959, Lila was united in marriage with the love of her life, Robert “Buck” Bachhuber, at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon.

Lila was a faithful member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville, where she served on the Alter Guild, was a Sunday school teacher, and was in the choir. She enjoyed softball, golf, bowling, and trap shooting. Lila liked to travel and spend time in Northern Wisconsin.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}