PORTAGE – Lila Mae (Korth) Freber entered the mansions of heaven prepared for her by her Savior Jesus. October 9, 2019 was the day of Lila’s victory in Christ Jesus.
Lila was born May 22, 1931, to August and Esther (nee Hartwig) Korth at the Lutheran Hospital in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. Her formative years were spent in Juneau, Wisconsin. After high school she worked at various positions in the Dodge County Courthouse and the Abstract Office. In 1951, she married DuWayne Freber. In 1963 they moved to Portage. In Portage Lila worked for the Columbia County Highway Department, Crouscup Electric, and Penda Cooperation.
Lila was a member of Cross of Christ Evangelical Lutheran church since its inception. Lila enjoyed her church, knitting, bowling, and taking care of the neighbors. She also enjoyed traveling with DuWayne around the country stopping at any casino along the way. Florida was a favorite destination. Her husband, DuWayne, preceded her in death in 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Lorraine and Lucille, and her brother Gilbert. Lila is survived by her sister Betty and brother-in-law Max Justmann, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service in remembrance of Lila will be held at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, Portage, on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Scott Schultz officiating. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. prior to the 11:00 a.m. worship service. After a light lunch burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown.
The family would like to thank the wonderful care Lila received from the staff at Columbia Health Care Center in Wyocena. Memorials to Cross of Christ Lutheran Church are appreciated.
