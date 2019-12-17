Lillian Hagi, 81, Reedsburg

REEDSBURG - Lillian Hagi, age 81, of Reedsburg, Wis., passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, in Madison, Wis., surrounded by her loving children.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the Picha Funeral Home, 120 East Adams Street, Lake Delton, Wis., with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Burial will be at Butterfield Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Picha Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lillian was born Oct. 8, 1938 in Antioch, Illinois, the daughter of John and Margaret (Smith) Mirocko. In July of 1956, she married Roger Hagi in Waukegan, Illinois. They lived in the Libertyville area until 1976 and then the family moved to the Dells area. Lillian and her husband owned and operated the Auto Care Center, on Highway P, since 1985. She enjoyed greeting her customers and harassing them. According to Lill, “mean and ornery” was her normal temperament. Her favorite hobby was crocheting and she made and donated many of these “special” blankets to children, charities, and military veterans.