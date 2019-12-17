Lillian Hagi, 81, Reedsburg

REEDSBURG - Lillian Hagi, age 81, of Reedsburg, Wis., passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, in Madison, Wis., surrounded by her loving children.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at the Picha Funeral Home, 120 East Adams Street, Lake Delton, Wis., with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Burial will be at Butterfield Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Picha Funeral Home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.
Lillian was born Oct. 8, 1938 in Antioch, Illinois, the daughter of John and Margaret (Smith) Mirocko. In July of 1956, she married Roger Hagi in Waukegan, Illinois. They lived in the Libertyville area until 1976 and then the family moved to the Dells area. Lillian and her husband owned and operated the Auto Care Center, on Highway P, since 1985. She enjoyed greeting her customers and harassing them. According to Lill, “mean and ornery” was her normal temperament. Her favorite hobby was crocheting and she made and donated many of these “special” blankets to children, charities, and military veterans.
Lillian is survived by her sons, Daniel (Jane) Hagi of Fox Lake, Illinois and Charles Hagi of Reedsburg; daughters, Patricia Hagi of Clearwater, Florida and Margo (Tom) Hoile of Reedsburg; son-in-law, Brian Beebe of Wisconsin Dells; a brother, David Mirocko of Arizona; a sister, Lorraine Sutton of Lake Villa, Illinois; 11 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roger; daughter, Linda Beebe; a brother, Clifford Mirocko; and a sister, Doris Brennan.
The last year of her life, she enjoyed her many friends at Casa de Oakes, in Reedsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Casa de Oakes would be appreciated.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to:
