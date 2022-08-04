MAUSTON—Lillian Ja Doul passed away July 24, 2022 at her home in Mauston, WI.

She was born April 26, 1952 to Theresa (Hotek) JaDoul and Arthur JaDoul in Hillsboro. She was one of 10 siblings.

Lil graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1970. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Education from UW-Eau Claire in 1974. Lil valued Computer Science, often teaching herself new technology from textbooks years before the Internet Age in order to educate her students. She taught for 21 years, including at Royall High School and later at Wisconsin Technical College in Mauston and Tomah. Always the teacher, she enjoyed researching family genealogy and compiled numerous booklets of family history and photos to share with relatives at yearly reunions. She was active in the Juneau County Retired Educators’ Association, and enjoyed shopping year-round for school supplies to donate to local school districts.

Lil was an avid fan of the Badgers, Packers, and Brewers, keeping a calendar with game dates so she could cheer them on. She also enjoyed going to dinner and attending live music shows with friends.

Lil was loving and generous, sharing her time and money with those less fortunate in the community. When her daughters were young, she supported their numerous sports, academic, and music activities, including through the Mauston Band Boosters.

Nothing made Lil more joyful than spending time with her three grandchildren. She showered them with love, and they adored her in return. She celebrated every holiday and milestone with them and was always planning fun activities to do together.

Lil is survived by her daughters Nicki Bohen, Kiley (Jason) Ramirez, and grandchildren Carissa, Xavier, and Miles.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, WI on Friday, August 12 at 11:00 AM with luncheon to follow. Visitation is at the church preceding the service from 10:00-11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please donate memorials to the Juneau County Retired Educators’ Association.