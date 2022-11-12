Dec. 14, 1949—Nov. 9, 2022

PLYMOUTH—Lillie M. Schickert, age 72, of Plymouth, WI, passed away at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice on November 9, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on December 14, 1949 in Horicon, WI, the daughter of the late Preston and Ethel (Backhaus) Lehman.

Lillie graduated from Horicon High School in 1968, and later completed schooling to become a CNA. She worked at the Sheboygan County Comprehensive Health Center and Rocky Knoll Health Care Center as an activity therapist. Lillie loved her job dearly and had a special way with people. She touched so many lives during her years in activities. She would strive to find a way to reach out to every person in her care to make their days the very best she could.

Lillie and her husband, Andrew Schickert were married in Horicon, WI on December 5, 1970. After moving from West Bend, they spent most of their married life in the townships of Mitchell and Lyndon, where they raised their two children and many pets, some of which they selected and others who chose them.

Family was always the most important thing to Lillie, and her source of greatest joy. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved bowling, playing cards, her flowerbeds, and spending time in her milk house painting and setting up her flower seeds.

Lillie held her friends close to her heart. Everyone who knew her felt her big heart and giving nature. Although she struggled over the last few years, she is at peace at last.

Survivors include her loving husband, Andrew; two children: Yvonne (Brian) Spindler and Jason (Angela) Schickert; four grandchildren: Tyler (Courtney) Schickert, Brandon Spindler, Kasie (Ian) Alvarez, Kaitlin Spindler; two step-grandsons: Carson and Liam Bricco; two great-grandchildren: Lillianna and Leila Schickert with one on the way, Astrid Grace Alvarez; two brothers-in-law: Leo Schickert, Larry (Toni) Schickert; and one sister-in-law, Mary (Ralph) Beine.

She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Clarence and Gertrude Schickert; and five brothers-in-law, Norbert, Mathias “Matthew”, Donald, Bernie, and Henry Schickert.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth from 1:00 PM–4:00 PM, with a service to follow at 4:00 PM. Pastor Kevin Speath will officiate.

The family will be forever grateful to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice and Pastor Kevin Speath for all the care and compassion given to Lillie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in memory of Lillie.

The Suchon Funeral Home is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.