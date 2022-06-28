April 19, 1939—June 26, 2022

Lillie May “Patty” Bertel, age 83 of Hartford, formerly of Mayville passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at UW Hospital East in Madison.

A memorial service for Patty will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 1 p.m. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville with the Rev. Dr. Mark G. Cutler officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at the church in Mayville. Private family inurnment will be held at St. John Cemetery in Mayville.

Patty was born the daughter of Arthur and Lillie (Grothe) Margelofsky on April 19, 1939. She was united in marriage to James Bertel on April 28, 1962 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville. Patty was a much loved secretary for St. John’s Lutheran School for many years. In her spare time, Patty enjoyed ceramics, travel, and baking. She was a faithful member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville where she served her congregation on multiple boards. Above anything else she loved her children, especially her grandchildren.

Patty is survived by her children: Todd Bertel of Mayville, Troy (Carla) Bertel of Loveland, CO., Trevor (Anjel) Bertel of Hartford. Her grandchildren: Brennen and Natasha Bertel of Mayville. Her daughter in law- Nicole Sheahan of Nelson. Her brother: Chester (June) Margelofsky. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jim, son, Tyler, brothers and sisters: Florence Heur, Leroy Margelofsky, Wallace Margelofsky, Alice Bartsch, and Leola Roggenbauer.

Memorials in memory of Patty may be directed to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com