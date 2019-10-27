REEDSBURG -
Lily Arlene Rehr, age 93, of Reedsburg, formerly of Rock Springs, died peacefully on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. She was born on May 1, 1926, in Washington Township, Sauk County, the daughter of Henry J. and Ida M. (Radke) Schenck and was baptized at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Loganville. She was united in marriage to Victor Frederick Rehr on July 21, 1950. They were blessed with two children. Lily was a devoted member of St. John Lutheran Church, Rock Springs, where she was active with the Ladies Aid, Altar Guild and she taught Bible School. She was a member of the Reedsburg Senior Serenadors Kitchen Band, Rock Elm Homemakers and the Reedsburg Historical Society. Lily worked for the School District of Reedsburg with special needs children until her retirement. She then volunteered her time to the Riverview Thrift Store. She enjoyed baking, cake decorating, arts and crafts.
She is survived by her son, Dennis (Stephanie) Rehr of Rock Springs; and daughter, Diane (Robert) Kerman of Janesville; three grandchildren, Jacob Zimmerly, of Janesville; Zoe Rehr, and her fiancé, Lucas Herbrand of Madison and Courtney Rehr of Madison; five step-grandchildren, John, Kyle, Joe, Laura and Jacob; and six step-great-grandchildren, Louden, Chaise, Colten, Holden, Maddox and Watson; two sisters-in-law, Jean (Edmund) Schenck of Sun Prairie and Phyllis (Clarence) Schenck of Reedsburg; along with Melody Rehr; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by Victor, her husband of 50 years on March 23, 2001; four sisters, Agnes Thieding, Leona Krueger, Selma Kaun and Emma Muchow; and eight brothers, Walter, Paul, Henry, Herbert, Martin, Ernest, Edmund and Clarence Schenck.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Rock Springs with Pastor David Karow officiating. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg and after 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
