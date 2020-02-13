Lily Jean Jones, age 77, of Beaver Dam

Lilly Jean Jones, born Oct. 5, 1942, left us on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Randolph Health Services.

Many people will remember her and her lovebird “Sunny” who she took care of for 23 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Owen John Jones on Nov. 3, 1991, and so many much-loved family and friends who she spoke of so often.

She has a son, John Owen Jones who lives with his wife, Dao, in Thailand, and a daughter, Jean (Randall) Hamann of Columbus, Wis.; five grandchildren, Joshua, Jenni and Joseph Hamann, Charles and Maxwell (Marrissa) Jones; three great-grandchildren, Jaelynn Hamann, Camille Fox and Sam Jones; many nieces and nephews, who she cared for so much. Lilly was a great wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and aunt. Everyone who knew her loved her and will all have such good memories. She was so much fun!

Lilly always enjoyed cooking when she was still able. She felt that everyone should always have enough to eat. If desired, please make a donation in Lilly’s honor to: Food for the Poor, Inc., 6401 Lyon Rd., Coconut Creek, Fla. 33073 or to any local food bank.

Honoring Lilly’s wishes, no formal services will be held.

CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.