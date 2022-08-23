May 4, 1959 – July 9, 2022

BARABOO – Lily “Laurie” Smith, age 63, of Baraboo, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. She was born on May 4, 1959 in Indiana, the daughter of Johnny E. and Shirley A. (Tait) Smith.

Lily is survived by her partner, William Frame; daughter, Mellissa Kelly (Jon) VanDyke; son, John Cleary; five grandchildren; three sisters: Kelly (Steve) Brumm, Charlene (Dale) Kramer, Jessica (Greg) Smith; one brother, Johnny (Delana) Smith; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Lily joined her family in heaven and in addition to her parents, was preceded in death by two sisters, Penny and Kelly Joe; and two brothers, Robert and twin, William.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Rev. William “Bill” Harris officiating. Visitation will from 10:00 a.m. until time of service with inurnment in Otter Creek Cemetery, Township of Sumpter.