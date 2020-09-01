Linares, Lisa Fey

WISCONSIN DELLS – Lisa was born July 20, 1960, in Chicago, Ill., to parents Oscar V. Linares and Roberta E. Linares (Lupu). She grew up in south Florida (Palm Springs).
Her love of the ocean inspired her at a young age to become a certified scuba diver and participate in an FSU sponsored marine archeology summer project in the Dry Tortuga Islands. She pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree from Florida State University with a minor in marine archeology and major in anthropology.
She soon discovered her passion, resulting in a Master's Degree in Women's Studies from Mankato State University and continuing on to a Ph.D. program in sociology at Virginia Tech.
Lisa taught sociology at University of Wisconsin campuses for 22 years.
She and her late wife (Rosemary) of 26 years were expert birders, world travelers, and avid nature lovers.
Lisa loved pickle ball, Mahjongg, cribbage, camping, reading, science fiction, family game night, playing video games, working with her hands, sharing good food (when asked if she was hungry she would often reply, "I could eat!"), and of course spending winters on the Alabama coast with dear friends.
She was an independent thinker, courageous, adventurous, thoughtful, and loving, as a daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was an amazing woman.
She is survived by sister, Kathryn Essex (Jim); brothers, Edward Linares (Donna Sabiston), Julian Linares; mother, Roberta Linares; grandmother, Regina Lupu; nephews, Nathan Essex, Brandon Linares and Dominic Linares.
Kratz Funeral home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family.
