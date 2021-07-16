Linck, Karen A.

The memorial gathering will be at KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam on Thursday, July 22, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The memorial service will follow at the funeral home, with Father Sergio Lizama officiating. Inurnment will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Karen Ann Veling was born on July 26, 1943, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Anthony and Eleanor (Madigan) Veling. She married Chester "Chet" Linck in 1964 in Beaver Dam, and they were married for 53 years. Karen was a gentle spirit who made friends everywhere she went. She always had a kind word, a smile and welcoming conversation for friends and strangers alike. Karen was blessed with many lifelong friends, whom she loved meeting for lunch and cards. She had an artful eye with everything from dressing, to decorating her home, to her hobby of china painting. She loved holiday traditions, especially Christmas, and the delicious meals and festive decorations endure as fond memories. She loved strawberries and pets and visiting Door County. Above all, Karen made family and friends feel cherished and loved. A special thanks to Debbie (niece), Fred (brother), and Patty (sister-in-law) for their kindness in her final years.