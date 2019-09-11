ELROY - Linda Darlene (Schultz) Siebecker, 73, of Elroy, died Sept. 7, 2019, at Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center in LaCrosse.
Linda was born July 17, 1946, to Marcella and Harold Schultz in Vernon County, Wis.
She was raised in the Elroy area, graduating from Royall High School in 1964. Linda married the love of her life, Ronald “Butch” Siebecker Nov. 6, 1965, at Zion Lutheran Church, Elroy.
She worked as a waitress at various establishments, such as Carpenter's Supper Club and the Alaskan Supper Club, before being hired at Pleasant Acres in the housekeeping department. After that facility closed, she worked at Sand Ridge in the laundry/housekeeping department until her retirement in 2012.
Linda was known for her keen card-playing ability, her insanely large animated Santa Claus collection and, mostly, for her fierce loyalty and love for her husband, children and grandchildren.
Each year, even when times were tough, Linda found a way to give to those less fortunate. She anonymously donated bikes and other toys to local children during the holidays.
She also enjoyed camping with her family and best friends Ron and Cindy Pfaff and their families.
Survivors include, her husband, Butch; daughter, Rhonda (John Hess) Siebecker, of Mauston; son, Rick (Jodi Treder Foote) of Mauston; daughters, Robin (Matt) Degner of Hillsboro and Renee (Randy) Monroe of Lodi; grandchildren, Samantha (Jon) King and Steven (Rachel Huff) Lobenstein, Jason (Lexi Murray) Siebecker, Deena, Kyle and Ryan Degner and Cameron and Easton Monroe; nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ervin Schultz; two sisters, Carol Tracy, and Janie Schultz; and a nephew, Wayne Tracy.
Visitation is being held Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Picha Funeral Home in Elroy. Funeral services are being held Thursday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Mauston (with visitation at 9:30 a.m. at the church), followed by burial at Rock Valley Cemetery, Lindina Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Linda's name to Toys for Joy or the Childrens Miracle Network through Gunderson Lutheran Medical Center.
