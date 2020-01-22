Linda J. Jelley, age 77, of Portage
OBITUARIES

Linda J. Jelley, age 77, of Portage

PORTAGE - Linda J. Jelley was born on Sept. 22, 1942 and went to Heaven on Nov. 26, 2019. Linda will always be remembered for her loving and caring ways and her love for animals and nature. Babies and children made her smile and brightened up her day. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Stern; Goddaughter, Nikki Brown; her kitty, Baby; and her close friends, Peggy, Faye, Valerie and Jeff. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., at Heritage House, in Portage, Wis.

Linda J. Jelley

