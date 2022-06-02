Feb. 22, 1948—May 18, 2022

MAUSTON—Linda J. Turner, 74, of Mauston, died on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse. She was born on February 22, 1948, in Kansas City, Missouri to Marion and Dorothy (Courtier) Wolfe. She married Jerome Bye and from this marriage two children were born.

Linda enjoyed crafting, reading and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Linda is survived by her two sons: Eric Bye of Mauston and Brian (Kathy) Bye of Pequot Lakes, Minnesota; four grandchildren: Austin Bye, Jacob Koziol, Dana Dorn and Cassandra Miller. She is also survived by her siblings: Michael (Jane) Wolfe, Steven Wolfe, Margaret Johnson, Walter Hill, Jr., Dorothea Hill, Mathew Hill, Betty Dailey, Kay VanBeek, and Rick (Tammy) Hill; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Scott.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota. Online condolences may be left at www.crandallfuneral.com.