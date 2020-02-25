Linda Jean Gardrel, age 71, of Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS - Linda Jean Gardrel, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on Dec. 13, 1948, the daughter of Walter and Rhoda Gardrel.
Linda graduated from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and was a pharmacist for many years. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and following Boston sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins.
Linda is survived by her mother, Rhoda; and brother, Ronald (Linda) Gardrel. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
