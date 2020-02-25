Linda Jean Gardrel, age 71, of Wisconsin Dells
0 entries
OBITUARIES

Linda Jean Gardrel, age 71, of Wisconsin Dells

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WISCONSIN DELLS - Linda Jean Gardrel, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. She was born on Dec. 13, 1948, the daughter of Walter and Rhoda Gardrel.

Linda graduated from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and was a pharmacist for many years. She enjoyed traveling, camping, and following Boston sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and the Boston Bruins.

Linda is survived by her mother, Rhoda; and brother, Ronald (Linda) Gardrel. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg

Funeral & Cremation Care

2950 Chapel Valley Road

(608) 442-5002

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News