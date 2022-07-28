Oct. 20, 1950—July 13, 2022

DUBUQUE—Linda Joan Davis, 71 of Dubuque, passed away on July 13, 2022. Linda was born on October 20, 1950 in Mauston, WI. to Edgar and Alice Carlsen Barrett.

Linda graduated from New Lisbon High School and obtained a two-year vocational degree from Madison Area Technical College. She was united in marriage to Lowell Davis on August 20, 1970 in Camp Douglas, WI.

Linda was a dedicated homemaker. She devoted her life to helping the needy. She was a strong supporter of Holy Trinity Church, helping with many parish activities, specifically with the salad bar for dinners, the fall festival and omelet breakfasts.

She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and is now resting comfortably in the arms of the Lord. Linda is now doing service for us all at a higher level.

“We are only visitors on earth, and we need to try to leave it better than when we found it.” – Linda

She is survived by her husband, Lowell; sons: Allen “A.J.” (Jessica Trujillo) Davis of Dubuque and Mark (Kelly) Davis of Rochester, NY; and grandchildren: Lucas, 5 and Nora, 3 mo. She is further survived by her siblings: Rick (Janet) Barrett of New Lisbon, Nancy (Paul) Faulkner of New Lisbon, Wayne (Kathy) of Ontario, WI, Mary Korb of Fond du Lac, Sue (Mike) Brattland of Lakeville, MN, Audery (Clark) Bennett of Clarksville, TN, Terry Barrett of Austin, MN, and Kelly (Gary) Hauser of La Crosse, WI; many nieces and nephews, friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents Alice and Edgar Barrett, sister Rita, brother Robert and an infant sister Nancy Louise.

A Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dubuque. A Linda Davis Memorial fund will be established.