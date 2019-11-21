PORTAGE/ROCK SPRINGS - Linda Kay (Reinecke) Hohl, 59, of rural Portage, died of cancer on Wednesday evening, November 20, 2019, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, with her three children at her bedside.
Linda was born December 18, 1959, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Duane and Eleanor (Harms) Reinecke. She grew up in the town of Westfield, Sauk County, and graduated from the Reedsburg Area High School in 1978. She graduated from UW-Madison 1982 with a degree in Biological Sciences and Microbiology. That same year, on September 10, she married her college sweetheart Dennis. The newlyweds settled down and built a home and farm in the Fort Winnebago Township of Portage, Wisconsin, where they lived for the remainder of their lives. Linda was a Medical Technologist at Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage for over 30 years.
Linda will be warmly remembered for her generous and caring spirit. Her selfless approach to life put her family, friends, and many local community organizations at the center of her days. Her compassion extended to the natural world around her, manifesting as a deeply held passion for gardening; many days of the week she would be found tending to the bountiful flowers, vegetables, and plants that made the farm such a beautiful and welcoming environment. She and Dennis relished adventure and took any opportunity to travel. They were drawn to the spectacular beauty of nature and followed their curiosity to engage with the history and culture of wherever they found themselves. Above all, what they cherished most was the opportunity to spend time together and with those they loved.
She is survived by her children, Michelle (Tyler) Hohl of Madison, Brittany (Iuri) Gianesini of Waukesha and Benjamin (Kirsten) Hohl of Minneapolis; her grandchildren Vanessa and Lucas Gianesini, her stepmother Lucy Reinecke of Loganville; her father-in-law and mother-in-law Francis and Rosemary Hohl of Baraboo, stepsister Kathy (Bill) Zietlow of La Valle, many brothers-in-law, sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and countless dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dennis Hohl, parents Duane and Eleanor Reinecke, and stepbrother Kenneth Laukant.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Stone Church, 6787 Stone Church Dr, Rock Springs, with Pastor Erich Hartenberger officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Stone Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), and on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Linda's memory may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Madison (rmhcmadison.org).
