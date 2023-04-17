Dec. 1, 1947—April 11, 2023

COLUMBUS—Linda L. Madsen, age 75, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Larson House. Born to Martin Breyer and Barb Schulze on December 1, 1947. Linda was married to Delwood Madsen on June 19, 1971 at the Olivet Church in Columbus.

Linda was employed at the Capri Steakhouse, Pick N’ Save for many years and as a babysitter. She enjoyed coloring, word finds, puzzles, bird watching, all Wisconsin sports including Brewers, Badgers, Packers, Bucks, she also enjoyed bowling, stuffed animals and sitting outside on her bench watching the clouds go by. Linda was active in the Columbus Lions Club, Olivet Church and Olivet Social Circle.

Linda is survived by her husband, Del; sister, Cathy (Stuart) Benzine; brother, Jim (Mary Jane) Lau; sister, Deb (Rick) Schilling; nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends. Linda was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David Breyer.

A funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, April 14, 2023 at Olivet Congregational United Church of Christ with a visitation starting at 10:00 AM, Rev. Ruth Bradshaw will officiate. Interment will be at Okeeg Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Columbus Children’s Library, Columbus Food Pantry and Olivet UCC.

The family would like to thank the Larson House and Generations Hospice for the excellent care they gave Linda. We could not have gone through this without them! Many blessings to all the staff who cared for her!

Linda will be remembered for her willingness to help, her dedication to Olivet Church and some sass to spice up her life and the lives of others! May God bless her on her journey home!

