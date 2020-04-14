Linda L. Morton, 70; Lake Delton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE DELTON - Linda L. Morton, age 70, of Lake Delton, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Monday, April 13, 2020, after a tough battle with cancer.

Linda, daughter of Rex and Audrey (Bazzill) Thomas, was born Jan. 16, 1950 in Baraboo. On June 20, 1970 she was united in marriage to Jeff Morton at Trinity Episcopal Church in Baraboo. Linda was employed by Edwards Agri Supply and Equity Global in the accounting field prior to working for UPS. She most recently worked as a Deputy Clerk of Court for Sauk County for 20 years, until her retirement in 2012.

In her free time, she enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening, and spending time in nature. Linda was an active member in the altar guild at Trinity Episcopal Church. She and Jeff enjoyed their yearly vacation to Barbados for over 25 years. Linda was an amazing grandmother who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 50 years, Jeff; children, Tom Morton, Jill (Duane Adams) Frederick; granddaughters, Lauryn and Kayla Frederick. She is further survived by her siblings, Terri (Denise Thieme) Thomas, Steve Thomas, and Jackie (Wayne) Vander Zanden; brother-in-law, Dean (Marilyn) Morton; sisters-in-law, Debbie (Dave) Vanderwerff, and Anne Marie Thomas; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.