Nov. 27, 1956—Jan. 9, 2023

LEROY—Linda L. Weinberger, age 66, of LeRoy, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 9, 2023 at SSM Health, St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. Joe Dominic presiding at St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Inurnment will take place at St. Andrew Cemetery in LeRoy at a later date.

Linda was born the daughter of Milton and Mathilda (Redman) Blank on November 27, 1956 in Waupun. She was a 1975 graduate of Laconia High School.

Linda was united in marriage to James “Chunky” Weinberger on November 12, 1977.

She was a longtime employee and “Jill of all trades” at The Feed Mill in Knowles. Linda was a member at St. Andrew Catholic Church in LeRoy. Family was important to Linda and she cherished the time spent with them, especially her grandchildren.

Linda is survived by husband- James “Chunky” of LeRoy; her sons: Jim (Melissa) Weinberger of Hartford and Josh (Sherri Gradel) Weinberger of Rubicon; her grandchildren: Kendall, Ethan, and Jack Weinberger. Her former daughter-in-law, Monica Weinberger of Hartford; her siblings: Bev Schmuhl, David “Charlie” (Connie) Blank, Carol (Keith) Weyer, and Jeff (Mickey) Blank. Her siblings in-law: Ken (Shirley) Weinberger, Patti Weinberger, Judy (Ron) Rose, Rick Weinberger, Susan Weinberger, Nancy (Larry) Bogenschneider, Anthony (Kim) Weinberger, Gerard Weinberger, Todd (Darra) Weinberger, and Lisa (Dennis) Fleischer. Also, her special friend and employer, Sue Weinberger. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her in-law,s Jim (Helen) Weinberger, brother, Gary Blank, and brother-in-law, Tom Schmuhl.

Special thanks to the Brownsville, Knowles, Mayville, and Fond du Lac First Responders and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Department for the care and support shown to Linda and her family.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. www.KoepsellFH.com