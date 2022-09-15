July 11, 1947—Sept. 9, 2022

LYNDON STATION—Linda Langer, age 75, of Lyndon Station, WI passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, September 9, 2022.

Per Linda’s wishes, no services will be held.

Linda was born July 11, 1947 in Chicago, IL the daughter of Jack and Linda (Caliendo) Denton.

Besides being surrounded by family, her greatest joys were making homemade apple pies, cooking for holiday dinners, nature and animals, and putting up the Christmas tree in October.

Linda is survived by her husband, Dennis; son, Tyrel (Tricia) Langer; daughters: Billie (Josh) Burdick, Tanya (Jeremy Simmons) Neumann, Michele (Scott Bradley) Krueger; brothers: Dale (Amy) Denton, Bruce (Kim) Denton; sister, Debbie (Ray) Brill; and eight grandchildren: Lauryn, Gavin, Sophie, Parker, Dustin, Dillon, Braxxon, and Lincoln. She is also survived by her beloved dogs: Monkey and Minnie. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ronald Denton.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.