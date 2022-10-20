Aug. 9, 1943—Oct. 8, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Linda R. Hill, age 79, of Wisconsin Dells, WI died Saturday, October 8, 2022 at her residence with her loving family by her side.

Linda was born August 9, 1943 at home in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Raymond and Adeline (Schwartzlow) Budde.

She grew up in Milton Junction and moved to Hartford, WI where she married Arthur Eick on August 19, 1961 and the couple enjoyed 32 years of marriage until his passing in 1994. While living in Hartford she was an EMT and was extremely proud of the service she provided to the community. She married Gary Hill on October 18, 1997 and the couple enjoyed 24 wonderful years together.

She was a big fan of fishing, camping, and trail riding in her UTV. Most importantly Linda loved spending time with her family and friends.

Linda is survived by her husband Gary; son, David Eick; and stepson, Gary (Lisa) Hill, Jr.; her daughters: Lori (Jon) Vardaman, Mary (John) Wikofski; and stepdaughter, Corinna Hill; she is also survived by eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; brother, Allan (Autumn) Budde; brother-in-law, Jim O’Leary; and sisters: Patsy (Rod) Lauer and Renee (Ron) Ochs; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Arthur and sister, Peggy O’Leary.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Linda’s honor to the American Cancer Society.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.