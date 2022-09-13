Linda Reyes (nee Doyle)

Aug. 24, 1962—Aug. 2, 2022
Linda Reyes born Aug. 24, 1962, died Aug. 2, 2022 in Milwaukee.
Mother of Michael (Stacey) Doyle, Laura (Castel) Cruz, and Jose (Marina) Vasquez; 11 grandchildren; and one great grandchild; loving sister of (the late John, Kathleen, James), Timothy, Patrick, and Maryanne.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)