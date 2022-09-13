 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Linda Reyes (nee Doyle)

Aug. 24, 1962—Aug. 2, 2022

Linda Reyes born Aug. 24, 1962, died Aug. 2, 2022 in Milwaukee.

Mother of Michael (Stacey) Doyle, Laura (Castel) Cruz, and Jose (Marina) Vasquez; 11 grandchildren; and one great grandchild; loving sister of (the late John, Kathleen, James), Timothy, Patrick, and Maryanne.

