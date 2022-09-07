Aug. 29, 1961—Sept. 2, 2022

NORTH FREEDOM/mLELAND—Linda Sue Pagel, age 61, passed away at Sauk Prairie Hospital on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. She was born Aug. 29, 1961 at Sauk Prairie Hospital to Rex and Joan (Leidig) Guethlein.

She was united in marriage to Melvin L. Pagel at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Leland on June 23, 1979.

She had a love of gardening and flowers, crocheting blankets, enjoyed reading, taking trips out west with her mom loved and spending time with her grandchildren.

Linda’s green thumb and love of flowers came in useful as she worked for Tesch’s Flowerland until they closed and for over 10 years in the Garden Center at the Baraboo Menards; she also helped seasonally at Maple Hill Orchard.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin; seven children: Cindy (John Hilt) Pagel; and her children: Allison and Lillian Ballweg, and John, Jr. “JJ” Hilt; William (Kimberly Schrofer) Pagel; and their children: Stephanie, Tabby, Mystie; Jeffrey (Heather Schmidt) Pagel; and their children: Malachi, Vada, Novalei, Iclyn; Mike (Beth) Pagel; and their children: Taylor, Brooke, Katlyn; Steve (Laura) Pagel; and their children: Dylan, Whitney, Paisely, Wendy and Sylvia; Tom Pagel and Crystal Pagel; special grandson, Parker Davis; great-granddaughter, Catarina Dobratz-Stoikes; her mom, Joan; and a sister, Faye (Terry) Pucket. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her dad, Rex Guethlein; a daughter, Miranda; and a sister, Janice Hanson.

A Visitation will be held for Linda on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A graveside service will be held Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joh’’s Cemetery, Leland. Linda’s family invites you to continue to celebrate her life with a luncheon following the burial at the Westfield Township Town Hall, 200 Mill St., Loganville.

