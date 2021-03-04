Linde, Carol Ann

Carol lost her mother at the age of 10, and until her marriage with Randy took care of her father and brother, Victor, on their family farm. She was a member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Carol was a familiar face in the Beaver Dam area. She worked many jobs, clerking at Woolworths, waitressing at the Snack Shop, and clerking at the BRM Dairy store which later became Ebees Teepee. For 20-plus years she was customer service at the Band Box Cleaners, working for Alvin Kaftanski, then at Beaver Cleaners, working for Pat and Virgil Lauth. Carol loved working with people. She enjoyed seeing her regular customers, as well as meeting new ones. After her retirement, Carol became an avid Badgers, Packers, and Brewers fan, rarely missing a game. She enjoyed bowling on Friday afternoons with the senior citizen bowling league, golfing, going to the Wodills Tap Reunions, and taking trips with her children. She loved just being outside, right up until the very end.