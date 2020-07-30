Linde, Linda L.

BEAVER DAM - Linda L. Linde, age 80 of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Linda was born in Superior on Dec. 6, 1939, the daughter of Leslie and Ruth (Andorfer) Tarble. On July 9, 1983, she was united in marriage to her husband, Fred Linde at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church. Linda was a Lutheran elementary school teacher for 43 years, 23 of them at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran School in Beaver Dam. In her earlier years, she sang with the choir at St. Stephen's, where she was a member. Linda enjoyed arts and crafts and was an excellent seamstress, making blankets for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved traveling, including a trip she took to Costa Rica.
Linda is survived by her husband, Fred Linde of Beaver Dam; children, Roxann Rokicki, Lori (Chris) Ferch, Bruce Linde, Sue (Rob) Monette, and Pam (Dave) Bednarek, all of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Jason, Chad, Ryan, Breanna, Linde, Aubry, Dalton, Rae Barbara, Megan, Brianne, Ciara, and Savannah; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; brother, Charles (Kathy) Tarble of White Bear Lake, Minn.; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father- and mother-in-law, William and Alice Linde; brother, Leslie Tarble; sister, Sheila; son-in-law, Van Rokicki; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Linda will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church, 300 West St., Beaver Dam from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Philip Heyer officiating. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens, town of Trenton.
If desired, memorials in Linda's name may be directed to St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
