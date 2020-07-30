Linde, Linda L.

Linda was born in Superior on Dec. 6, 1939, the daughter of Leslie and Ruth (Andorfer) Tarble. On July 9, 1983, she was united in marriage to her husband, Fred Linde at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran Church. Linda was a Lutheran elementary school teacher for 43 years, 23 of them at St. Stephen's Ev. Lutheran School in Beaver Dam. In her earlier years, she sang with the choir at St. Stephen's, where she was a member. Linda enjoyed arts and crafts and was an excellent seamstress, making blankets for all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved traveling, including a trip she took to Costa Rica.