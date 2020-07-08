Linde, Rodney L

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Rodney L. Linde, age 81, a life-long Beaver Dam resident, died Monday, July 6, 2020 at his home.

Services for Rodney will be private.

Rodney Lee Linde was born on May 22, 1939 in Beaver Dam, Wis. to the late Albert and Rosella (nee: Lenz) Linde. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School. Rodney worked for Fletcher Oil, Green Giant, managed Pizza Villa; but for the last 50 years he owned and operated his own milk trucking business. In his spare time he enjoyed watching NASCAR, collecting hobby trains, golfing, and taking cruises.

Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Patti Linde of Beaver Dam; three children, Debra Whitcomb of Ohio, Jon (Christine) Linde of Minneapolis, Minn., and Dana Linde (John Ramsay) of Wauwatosa; four grandchildren, Julia (Neil) Kuenne of Indianapolis, Ind., Brenda (Fiancé Adam) Wilson of Neenah, Lisa Wilson of Miss., and Emily (Fiancé Jason) Linde-Johnson of Brooklyn, N.Y.; great grandchildren, John, Aaron, and Hannah Rose; his sister, Jean (Harvey) Zeimer Watertown; other relatives and friends. Rodney was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert; and his first wife, Patricia L. Linde (nee: Henning).

If desired, memorials may be made in Rodney L. Linde's name to Hillside Hospice/HomeCare.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.