Lindert, Robert Carl "Bob"

CAMBRIA - Robert Carl "Bob" Lindert, age 88, is now reunited with his wife, Patricia, and family, as he peacefully completed his journey to the Kingdom of Heaven, on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

Bob was born on Aug. 6, 1932, to Frederick and Katherine (Pickhardt) Lindert. Bob was a 1950 graduate of Cambria High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, being stationed in Germany. Following his honorable discharge, Bob made his home in Cambria and was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Topping. He worked for the Columbia County Highway Department for over 30 years.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Laura (fiancé, Ed Walczak) Shore, of Medford, Wis.; sons, Michael (Patti) Lindert, of Wisconsin Dells and Todd (Andrea) Lindert, of Cross Plains, Wis.; grandchildren, Chris (Alise) Shore, Leslie (John) Konrad, Adria (Todd) Hamm, Ava (Nathan) O'Neill, Kyle (fiancée, Amanda Topp) Lindert, Kelsey Lindert, Ashley Lindert, Zachary and Tyler Esser, Mackenzie Heinz, Tony (Christina) Lindert, and Jackie Lindert. Bob was also blessed with 8 1/2 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by a sister-in-law, Barb (Alan) Johnson; a brother-in-law, James Topping; daughter-in-law, Faye Collins and her daughter, Alexandra Collins; nieces, nephews, several other relatives and friends.