Lindert, Wayne D.

MAYVILLE—Wayne D. Lindert, age 79, of Horicon, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at the Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Wayne was born the son of Otto and Lena (Luebke) Lindert on August 18, 1941. Wayne was a 1959 graduate of Horicon High School. He farmed alongside his family for many years and then was a custodian until retirement at Hustisford High School. Wayne was a lifetime member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville faithfully serving as a past elder and usher. In his spare time, Wayne enjoyed being outdoors and taking care of his lawn and also enjoyed baking. Wayne will he fondly remember as a hard worker who often put others before himself.

Wayne is survived by his nieces- Judy (Robert) Rassman and Sherry (Peter) Gebauer, both of Horicon. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Lucille Lindert, Ethel Getzman, Helen Hackbarth, and Verona Knueppel, and his brother Marvin Lindert.

A private family funeral for Wayne will be held at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville with a burial to follow at St. John Cemetery in Mayville.

Memorials may be directed to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville and can be sent to Koepsell Funeral Home, 301 N. Walnut St. Mayville, WI 53050.

