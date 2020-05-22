Link, Barbara Jean (nee Lambrecht)

Barb graduated from Cambria High School, the class of 1958. That same summer, she married William Link on July 26, 1958. Bill and Barb worked on their dairy farm together and raised their family there until his early death in 1983, after which Barb continued to farm with their children for a time. After selling her farm, she moved to Cambria and became a business owner of the Cabaret and Café, where she made numerous new friends, and got to share her culinary skills. In her younger years, Barb learned to play the organ and the accordion and was in a local band. Barb loved to read and dance, she was a fantastic cook, enjoyed attending plays and going out with friends and family for dinner and a drink or two. She was also very active in the community as a member of the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, was a member of The Old Mill Foundation and the Cambria Park Board and had a big hand in the beautification of the park, even watering the flowers there and in the downtown herself for many years. She was also elected to the Village Board of Cambria and was proud of her service to the community that she loved. Even after selling her bar and grille, she settled into retirement life by continuing to be very active in the community in her various roles. Whenever a helping hand was needed, Barb was there.