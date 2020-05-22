Link, Barbara Jean (nee Lambrecht)

CAMBRIA - Barb Link, age 79, died on May 18, 2020 at her daughter Brenda's home. She was born in rural Dalton on July 16, 1940; the daughter of Leroy (Roy) and Edna (nee Paul) Lambrecht.
Barb graduated from Cambria High School, the class of 1958. That same summer, she married William Link on July 26, 1958. Bill and Barb worked on their dairy farm together and raised their family there until his early death in 1983, after which Barb continued to farm with their children for a time. After selling her farm, she moved to Cambria and became a business owner of the Cabaret and Café, where she made numerous new friends, and got to share her culinary skills. In her younger years, Barb learned to play the organ and the accordion and was in a local band. Barb loved to read and dance, she was a fantastic cook, enjoyed attending plays and going out with friends and family for dinner and a drink or two. She was also very active in the community as a member of the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, was a member of The Old Mill Foundation and the Cambria Park Board and had a big hand in the beautification of the park, even watering the flowers there and in the downtown herself for many years. She was also elected to the Village Board of Cambria and was proud of her service to the community that she loved. Even after selling her bar and grille, she settled into retirement life by continuing to be very active in the community in her various roles. Whenever a helping hand was needed, Barb was there.
Barb is survived by her 4 children; Brenda Link, Bambi (Jeff) Webster, Jeffery (Sheila) Link and Russell (Cynthia Fritz) Link. She is further survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Landon (Chelsie) Owen, Morgan, Braylon and Nolan; Lucas (Michelle Ross) Dawson, Carson and Colbey; Lincoln (Chelsea) Dawson, Addalina and Emma; William Moll; Kristin (Ben) Jordan, Haley and Melanie; Braeden Link; Ziarra (Brett) Sievwright; Reganne Fritz.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill in 1983, her parents, her brother Robert and her toddler sister Diane, as well as many other relatives and friends.
A private family gathering will be held at the Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria on May 29 followed by a graveside service of remembrance at 2 p.m. at the Cambria Cemetery, at which Barb's friends and extended family may attend. www.kratzfh.com.
Those who wish to remember Barb by making gifts in her memory may do so in lieu of flowers; per Barb's wishes, to Jane Morgan Memorial Library, to Cambria Fire Dept or to the Village of Cambria-earmarked for the continued beautification of the Cambria Park.
Barb enjoyed living each moment to its fullest and continued to do so, even as her days grew shorter. Life should Not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a perfect, well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, in a cloud of smoke, totally worn out and loudly proclaiming…WOW! What a ride!
Those who knew Barb will remember her smile, her laugh and her ever present love of life.
