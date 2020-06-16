Link, Terry P.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WESTFORD TOWNSHIP - Terry P. Link, age 68, died at his home in Westford Township on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Private services will be held and burial will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Beaver Dam.

Terry was born on May 20, 1952 in Beaver Dam, Wis. to Herbert and Lorraine (Hatzinger) Link. After graduating from Beaver Dam High School, he attended UW Stout. Terry owned and operated M&R Sports in Beaver Dam for almost 40 years. Terry was a simple man who lived life on his own terms. He had many talents with the ability to fix almost anything. He had a love for the land and the farm he lived his entire life on. He particularly enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and mowing his lawn.

Survivors include his four children, Steven (LeAnn) Link of Randolph, Angela Link (Jesse Beske) of Beaver Dam, Tracy (Shawn) Lepple of Juneau, and Travis Link of Beaver Dam; four grandchildren, Devin Link, Lily Beske, Ava Lepple, and Emily Lepple; two brothers, Randall (Dianne) Link of Fond du Lac and Jeffrey Link of Beaver Dam; Max his cat; other relatives and friends. Terry was preceded in death by his parents and his companion, Laurie Coplien.

The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.