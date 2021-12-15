Linke, Richard "Dick"

Richard Paul Linke was born on Feb. 15, 1955, to William Sr. and LaVarne (Parks) Linke, in Fox Lake, Wis. After attending Waupun High School at the age of 24, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and remained on active duty for 13 years. He was grateful for the opportunity that the Army gave him to see the world. While stationed in Germany, Dick took to traveling extensively throughout Europe, which retained fond memories for him. After active duty, he continued to serve his country for 17 years in the Army National Guard and then in the Army Reserve. At the age of 52, he found himself to be one of the older generations that was stationed in Iraq supporting Iraqi Freedom. After Dick's retirement combining active and Guard & Army Reserves with nearly 30 years, he continued a wanderlust as often as he could. He was a 31-year member of Fox Lake American Legion Post #521.