Lins, Colleen (Rooney)

SPRING GREEN - Colleen (Rooney) Lins, age 94, of Spring Green, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born on Dec. 8, 1926, in Oshkosh, the daughter of Agnes and Harold Rooney. Colleen was married on June 14, 1952, to Eugene Lins in Baraboo, Wis. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, Spring Green, and worked as the church secretary for many years. She enjoyed reading, playing cards, crossword puzzles, bowling, cats, birdwatching and spending time with family and friends. Her dedication to her family is exemplified by the 23 years she spent caring for her husband after he was paralyzed in an accident.