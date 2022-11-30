June 11, 1966—Nov. 23, 2022

MAYVILLE—Lisa A. Giese, age 56, of Mayville, WI, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at her home in Mayville.

A memorial service for Lisa will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville with Rev. Dr. Mark Cutler and Rev. Joshua Fraze officiating. Visitation for Lisa will be at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. the time of the service. Inurnment at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville will take place on a later date.

Lisa was born the daughter of Frank and Barbara (Leibenow) Wolc on June 11, 1966. Lisa graduated from Mayville High School in 1984.

She was a member of St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Mayville. Lisa was previously employed at MEC and Kwik Trip.

Lisa cherished and loved her family. She held a special spot in her heart for her six grandchildren and her grand pets. Lisa was very social and enjoyed being outdoors.

Lisa is survived by her parents; her loving children: Ashley (Kevin Lentz) Giese; Michelle (Chris Wenzel) Giese; and Brandon Giese; her beautiful six grandchildren: Rylan, Aleigha, Alana, Landon, Carter, and Mya; her siblings: Tamra Wolc, Kim (Bill) Haraden, and Troy Wolc. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Lisa is preceded in death by her grandparents, and her brother, Scott.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is caring for the family.