Lisa Cutsforth, 60, Barneveled

BARNEVELD - Lisa M. Cutsforth, age 60, passed away on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her sister’s home in Marshall, after a brief battle with cancer.

Lisa was born on March 20, 1959, in Portage, Wis., the daughter of Charles and Jeannine (Denissoff) Cutsforth. She graduated from Poynette High School in 1977. Lisa enjoyed gardening and walking her dogs around Birch Lake. She had worked in banking. Lisa loved shopping and clothes; she typically dressed to the nines. She never turned away an animal in distress.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her siblings; Charles (Joyce) Cutsforth, of Palatine, Illinois, Nadine (Dennis) Baumhardt, of Packwaukee, Suzy (Robert Schmit) Kampen, of Marshall, Josette (Rob) Ramsey of Poynette, Noelle Cutsforth, of Pardeeville, Tammy (Jerry) Cummings, of Endeavor, John Cutsforth, of Cross Plains, and Michelle Vaughns, of Madison; her dogs, Ellie and Benny; her cats, Golden Boy and Baby; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and many fur-babies.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

Lisa was full of life and love. Her spirit and her love will live on in the many memories of her family and friends. Love you, Lisa!

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Homes 430 W. Wisconsin St. Portage, Wis. 53901 608-742-2126 fax: 608-742-2127