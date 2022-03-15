Lisa J. Butterbrodt

Lisa was born on December 9, 1962, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Marilea (Hughes) and James Sadowski. She worked at Kraft Foods for over 20 years. She adored her kids and grandkids, was a wonderful mother and grandmother, and always put everyone ahead of herself. She loved spending time with her family. Although she was always getting lost, family camping trips were her favorite, and Halloween weekend at Lake of the Woods was something she looked forward to every year. She enjoyed shopping, motorcycling, and doing crafts, specifically scrapbooking, to be able to look back at all our fun family adventures. The grandkids loved their adventures with grandma; Mackinac Island, Chicago, Wisconsin Dells and weekends at the camper! To say that she had a big heart would be an understatement. She was the most selfless, giving, and caring person. It truly didn’t matter what she had going on, she would drop everything to be there for you. Lisa also loved horses and cherished her fur babies.