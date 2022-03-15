Dec. 9, 1962—March 12, 2022
BEAVER DAM—Lisa J. Butterbrodt, age 59, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at UW-Hospital in Madison.
Lisa was born on December 9, 1962, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Marilea (Hughes) and James Sadowski. She worked at Kraft Foods for over 20 years. She adored her kids and grandkids, was a wonderful mother and grandmother, and always put everyone ahead of herself. She loved spending time with her family. Although she was always getting lost, family camping trips were her favorite, and Halloween weekend at Lake of the Woods was something she looked forward to every year. She enjoyed shopping, motorcycling, and doing crafts, specifically scrapbooking, to be able to look back at all our fun family adventures. The grandkids loved their adventures with grandma; Mackinac Island, Chicago, Wisconsin Dells and weekends at the camper! To say that she had a big heart would be an understatement. She was the most selfless, giving, and caring person. It truly didn’t matter what she had going on, she would drop everything to be there for you. Lisa also loved horses and cherished her fur babies.
Lisa is survived by Joe Nowak of Beaver Dam; children: Melinda Stilen of New London, Megan (Justin) Josephs of Neenah and Mark (Maddie Mueller) Butterbrodt of Clintonville; grandchildren: Ryan, Damien, Allison and Isabella; mother, Marilea Reinke of Beaver Dam; siblings: Lori Norenberg (Dick) of Spring Green, Scott (Shanen) Sadowski of Appleton, Steven (Kristine) Sadowski of Mayville and Brian (Alison) Sadowski of Beaver Dam; and further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; biological father, James Sadowski; dad, Jerry Reinke; Joe’s parents: Joseph and Sue Nowak; son-in-law, Jake Stilen; brother-in-law, Gene Norenberg; sister-in-law, Ann Sadowski; niece, Alysa Sadowski; Godmother, Aunt Melinda Hanson; other aunts, uncles and relatives.
Visitation for Lisa will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, Beaver Dam.
Lisa’s family would like to extend a special thanks to UW Hospital, Nurse Andrew, and additional doctors, nurses and staff for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Lisa.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
