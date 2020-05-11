Lisko, Dean

Dean was born on April 11, 1953 in Harford to Willard and Lois (Maasch) Lisko. He attended elementary and high school in Hartford. His family moved to Juneau, where he attended his Senior year and graduated from Dodgeland High School. During his teenage and young adult life, he held several jobs, but at the age of 21 he was able to start the job he loved: being a truck driver, which he did for 43 years. He married Patricia Beyer on March 22, 1975 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Juneau. After driving truck for Hanefeld Brothers, he owner-operated and leased out to Mike Kowalski Trucking and Foreway Express. His last 20 years were spent working for Kreilkamp Trucking, where he drove over-the-road before spending a few years jockeying trailers at John Deere. He retired in 2016. His retirement was short, but he enjoyed every minute of it, attending his granddaughters' numerous sporting events.

His most cherished memories were spent with his family, especially when he was able to famously grill and gather for holidays and other family events. He loved spending time with his great-grandson Carmelo, and Carmelo loved his Gampa. During the summer months, he and Pat could be found every Saturday night at the Beaver Dam Raceway sitting in their tall director chairs enjoying the races with his racing friends. He often joked he should have started a business selling director chairs because so many people would ask about them. Many people didn't know his name, but they knew his smile and wave as he did his 4-mile walk every day, all year long. Walking along Highway D, G and Iron Road in South Beaver Dam, he always stopped for his morning coffee at Kwik Trip and crossed the bridge over the lake where he often stopped for a friendly chat with the fishermen or feeding the ducks. Sitting on the front porch of the home he loved, he often talked about the wonderful neighborhood he lived in and how the neighbors cared and looked out for one another.