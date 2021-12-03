Litscher, Joan Faye (Schult)

BARABOO - Joan Faye (Schult) Litscher, age 94, of Baraboo, passed away on Nov. 24, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, just shy of her 95th birthday. Joan was able to live in her home, which was filled with so many family memories and beloved mementos, until her last day, with the help of her son, Patrick. She was born on Dec. 31, 1926, to Lynn and Lottie Ora Johnson Schult, in a farmhouse two miles east of Baraboo, the fourth of four children. She attended Sunshine Valley, a one-room school, until moving to Baraboo during her eighth-grade year. For the remainder of that year, she rode her bicycle from town to finish her school year at the country school.
Joan attended Baraboo High School and graduated in 1944. She was active in school activities, including playing the clarinet and marching with the band as a majorette. During high school she enjoyed dancing to live "big band" music at the Devil's Lake Chateau. The friends she made in high school played an important part in her life. She made sure their reunions took place every five years and enjoyed those gatherings immensely. After high school she worked for the rationing board and as a bookkeeper for local businesses when the war ended.
She met Leroy "Pete" Litscher at a wedding dance of her cousin, Carolyn Schult Peetz, and they married Feb. 12, 1947, in the First United Methodist Church. They were married for 53 years before Pete's passing in 2000. Joan was a dedicated farm wife, feeding hired help for many years, running for parts, taking meals to the field, and supporting Pete through his many elected and community activities. They had a very active social life square dancing, playing cards, bowling, and meeting new and old friends for dinner. She also had her own activities. In her early years, there was the neighborhood North Fairfield Birthday Club, Homemakers, and serving as a leader in Baraboo Valley 4-H. The First United Methodist Women became an important source of friends and volunteer activity, including at the district and state level. She played bridge, was active in Inter Se Literary Club, and both Golden K and Kiwanis Clubs. These organizations provided ongoing learning which was very important to her. She was happy to support Friends of the Baraboo Public Library, Boys and Girls Club, Friends of Devil's Lake, Al. Ringling Theatre Friends and St. Clare Hospital Auxiliary. Especially close to her heart were the Sauk County Farmer's Union and the Sauk County Historical Society. Every summer she looked forward to bidding on the dairy baskets at the Sauk County Fair, supporting youth taking cattle to the state fair. She was a loyal Baraboo Thunderbird sports fan, attending many basketball games, and a Badgers football and basketball follower, though never sitting down for an entire game. She couldn't bear watching if they were behind. Reading the Baraboo News Republic and Wisconsin State Journal was a daily ritual with her, especially the letters to the editor.
Joan traveled throughout the U.S. with friends and family. She also traveled with Pete to England and Europe, with Notre Dame at Christmas Eve being a favorite (1977), China, Japan and South Korea (1983), and to England and Wales with friends in 1991, as well as trips to Israel, Egypt and Greece.
She is survived by children, Laurie (Mike) Seifert, Middleton, and Patrick (Richard Goodkin) Litscher, Madison and Baraboo; two grandchildren, Adam Seifert, Middleton, and Bryana (Chris) Klink, Hartland; two great-granddaughters, Audrey and Ella Klink; cousins, Beverly (Ron) Federman and Marlene (Ed) Larsen; as well as many nieces and nephews, and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Pete; son, Scott; sister, Jewel (Lyle) Weirich; brothers, Robert C. (Dorothy) Schult and Richard “Dick” Schult; and in-laws, Lorene (Royce) Harrison, Robert (Marge) Litscher, Evelyn (Orlin) Trager, John H. (Joyce) Litscher, and Elaine (Jim) Pierce.
Joan was the beloved matriarch of the Schult and Weirich families, having outlived her brothers and sister by more than 40 years; and of the Litscher nieces and nephews, being the final survivor of her generation. They were a major source of joy in her life. She always looked forward to attending extended family events, preparing delicious food, and participating in conversations around the large "porch" table. Being surrounded by her extended family, catching up on their news and expressing the love she had for them made her happy. Her place at the family table will be deeply missed. She was an anchor of support and love.
The family extends our gratitude to the caretakers from SSM Home Health.
A celebration of Joan's life will be held in the spring or early summer 2022. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, Sauk County Historical Society, the Circus World Museum, all of Baraboo, or a choice of your own. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)