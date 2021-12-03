Litscher, Joan Faye (Schult)

BARABOO - Joan Faye (Schult) Litscher, age 94, of Baraboo, passed away on Nov. 24, 2021, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, just shy of her 95th birthday. Joan was able to live in her home, which was filled with so many family memories and beloved mementos, until her last day, with the help of her son, Patrick. She was born on Dec. 31, 1926, to Lynn and Lottie Ora Johnson Schult, in a farmhouse two miles east of Baraboo, the fourth of four children. She attended Sunshine Valley, a one-room school, until moving to Baraboo during her eighth-grade year. For the remainder of that year, she rode her bicycle from town to finish her school year at the country school.

Joan attended Baraboo High School and graduated in 1944. She was active in school activities, including playing the clarinet and marching with the band as a majorette. During high school she enjoyed dancing to live "big band" music at the Devil's Lake Chateau. The friends she made in high school played an important part in her life. She made sure their reunions took place every five years and enjoyed those gatherings immensely. After high school she worked for the rationing board and as a bookkeeper for local businesses when the war ended.

She met Leroy "Pete" Litscher at a wedding dance of her cousin, Carolyn Schult Peetz, and they married Feb. 12, 1947, in the First United Methodist Church. They were married for 53 years before Pete's passing in 2000. Joan was a dedicated farm wife, feeding hired help for many years, running for parts, taking meals to the field, and supporting Pete through his many elected and community activities. They had a very active social life square dancing, playing cards, bowling, and meeting new and old friends for dinner. She also had her own activities. In her early years, there was the neighborhood North Fairfield Birthday Club, Homemakers, and serving as a leader in Baraboo Valley 4-H. The First United Methodist Women became an important source of friends and volunteer activity, including at the district and state level. She played bridge, was active in Inter Se Literary Club, and both Golden K and Kiwanis Clubs. These organizations provided ongoing learning which was very important to her. She was happy to support Friends of the Baraboo Public Library, Boys and Girls Club, Friends of Devil's Lake, Al. Ringling Theatre Friends and St. Clare Hospital Auxiliary. Especially close to her heart were the Sauk County Farmer's Union and the Sauk County Historical Society. Every summer she looked forward to bidding on the dairy baskets at the Sauk County Fair, supporting youth taking cattle to the state fair. She was a loyal Baraboo Thunderbird sports fan, attending many basketball games, and a Badgers football and basketball follower, though never sitting down for an entire game. She couldn't bear watching if they were behind. Reading the Baraboo News Republic and Wisconsin State Journal was a daily ritual with her, especially the letters to the editor.