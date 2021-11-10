Litscher, John Carl

Running the Chateau was John's summer fun. In the winter he ran concessions for Gulfstream Racetrack in south Florida where he worked as the personal chef for many derby winning horse jockeys when they were racing at Gulfstream. He loved working with these great athletes and was a lifetime fan of horse racing.

In the late '90s, John settled in Fort Lauderdale full time. He spent the last 24 years ensuring the public health and safety for the State of Florida's Division of Hotels and Restaurants. He started as an inspector and was quickly promoted to supervise the Broward County Inspection Team. He was never happier than when his team members succeeded. John was admired and respected by the hundreds of business owners he served.

For nearly 20 years, John was also the contracted food and safety expert for the U.S. Navy food and lodging facilities in the Bahamas. He inspected the facilities to insure the best for our nation's service members.

John had a great circle of friends in south Florida. He loved to make them laugh and give them a fun time. Over the years hundreds of friends gathered at John and Michael's home in Fort Lauderdale to enjoy their annual croquet tournament and to celebrate New Year's Eve. John definitely knew how to throw a great party.