Litscher, John Carl

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - John Carl Litscher, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., passed away Oct. 11, 2021, at Westside Regional Medical Center in Plantation, Fla. He underwent a routine medical procedure, and his passing was a surprise to all who loved him. John celebrated his 70th great trip around the sun in March.
John was survived by his partner in life, Michael Green, of 29 years, along with many friends and family. His brothers, Jerry, Joe, and James, and their families, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews mourn his loss. John was preceded in death by his parents, John Henry and Joyce (Sinner) Litscher.
John was born and raised in Baraboo, Wis., and was a graduate of the Baraboo High School, Class of 1969. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Sylvania until 1974. He was an alumni of University of Wisconsin at River Falls, with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture, 1979. John was a 32° Scottish Rite Freemason.
Growing up on the family farm, John developed a great love for animals. As a youth, he was active in 4-H and cared for the cows, horses, and raised pigeons. Over the years, John provided a home to several rescue dogs. John treated his animal friends with the same love he gave his human friends.
Baraboo residents knew John as the manager of the Devil's Lake Chateau concessions for over 20 years. John was a great natural leader. He mentored countless young folk through their first summer job and enjoyed helping them develop a strong work ethic. One of John's great contributions at the Chateau was the Big Band concerts and dances. These events were an appreciated summer treat for the many who attended over the years. John maintained a lifetime relationship with many of his former employees and patrons of Devil's Lake.
Running the Chateau was John's summer fun. In the winter he ran concessions for Gulfstream Racetrack in south Florida where he worked as the personal chef for many derby winning horse jockeys when they were racing at Gulfstream. He loved working with these great athletes and was a lifetime fan of horse racing.
In the late '90s, John settled in Fort Lauderdale full time. He spent the last 24 years ensuring the public health and safety for the State of Florida's Division of Hotels and Restaurants. He started as an inspector and was quickly promoted to supervise the Broward County Inspection Team. He was never happier than when his team members succeeded. John was admired and respected by the hundreds of business owners he served.
For nearly 20 years, John was also the contracted food and safety expert for the U.S. Navy food and lodging facilities in the Bahamas. He inspected the facilities to insure the best for our nation's service members.
John had a great circle of friends in south Florida. He loved to make them laugh and give them a fun time. Over the years hundreds of friends gathered at John and Michael's home in Fort Lauderdale to enjoy their annual croquet tournament and to celebrate New Year's Eve. John definitely knew how to throw a great party.
Everyone who knew John has a different memory to share. One thing is certain, those stories will have the same theme: John was an old school man who knew the importance of hard work, building relationships and recognizing the good in those in his life. He exuded love. He sent birthday cards, Christmas cards, sympathy cards, and if someone celebrated a special moment in their life, he was the first to recognize them. He made regular phone calls to the people he loved just to say hello. He baked cookies for his neighbors and was the first to greet someone new to the neighborhood. He was a topnotch cook and made the best pickles in town. John was a dedicated Packers fan!
John was one of those rare souls whom one is fortunate to have known. He was blessed with a servant heart and changed the lives for the better of those who knew him. He was truly loved by many and is greatly missed.
Two separate gatherings are being planned to celebrate John's life. On Nov. 20, family in Florida will celebrate John at the VFW Hall in Fort Lauderdale. Details will be posted on the Eden Funeral Services in Pompano Beach, Fla., website. Please visit the site to post a tribute. John's family in Wisconsin will host a celebration of his life at the Fairfield, Wis., Town Hall on his birthday, March 31, 2022.
