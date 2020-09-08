Livingston, Claudia

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WISCONSIN DELLS - Claudia Livingston, age 65, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at University Hospital in Madison, Wis.

Claudia was born Dec. 21, 1954, in Rockford, Ill., the daughter of Claude and Lucille Livingston. She retired from Ho-Chunk Casino after 20 years.

Claudia is survived by her life-time partner of 38 years, Jerri Wieland of Wisconsin Dells; and her brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

608-253-7884