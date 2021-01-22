 Skip to main content
Livingston, Rodger A.
Livingston, Rodger A.

ROSHOLT—Rodger A. Livingston 71, of Rosholt Wis. passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at Aspirus Hospital with his beloved wife and daughter by his side.

Rodger was born in Milwaukee Wis the son of Marie and Leon Livingston, both deceased. He was an Army Veteran having served in Vietnam. Rodger retired from American National Can and Helgesen Industries. Rodger loved riding his motorcycle, working on cars, and attending car shows and races.

Rodger is survived by his loving wife, Julie (Swanson); his daughter, Elaine (Troy) Finke; son, Rodger I l; “special daughter” Heather Abbring; grandchildren, Cassandra (Paul) Glander, Joshua (Jamie) Schraufnagel and Holly Schraufnagel; great grandchildren; Marshall, Isaiah, Andrew and Ruth Glander and Melanie and Luke Schraufnagel; brother, Richard; sisters, Iris (Steve) Fairless and Irene (Howard) Janzer; mother-in-law, Judy (Craig Skrinskus) Swanson; brothers-in-law, Dale Swanson Jr and George Raymond; as well as many other beloved family and friends.

Rodger was predeceased by his parents; his beloved son, Timothy; and brother, Roland.

Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

