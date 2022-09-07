Oct. 20, 1928—Sept. 4, 2022

HORICON—Lloyd A. “Kicker” Wagener passed away on September 4, 2022 in his home. He was 93.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Zion Lutheran Church Horicon on Lloyd’s birthday, Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 12:00 noon with the Rev. Daniel Vojta officiating.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon. Inurnment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Horicon with military honors provided by the Horicon American Legion Post #157 and the Army Honor Guard.

Lloyd was born October 20, 1928, in Horicon to Arthur and Mary Wagener, joining two sisters, Pearl and Alice and one brother Raymond.

Lloyd attended Horicon Public School and was a 1946 graduate. One of his proudest moments was when he and his basketball teammates won the Little Ten Basketball Championship in 1944-45. Lloyd was very active in sports at Horicon High School: all four years participating in football, basketball, and track, and baseball three years.

After graduation Lloyd worked at John Deere until he was called to serve his country in 1951 in U.S. Army in the 2nd Armored Division called the “Hell on Wheels” Division stationed in Germany.

Lloyd and Bernice Schwartz were married in Horicon on January 24, 1953.

Lloyd was proud to live and work in Horicon, for John Deere Horicon Works, Stokley Van Camp and the City of Horicon Department Public Works.

In 1956 Lloyd’s interest in community service for his hometown began. He served the City of Horicon as a member of the Horicon Fire Department, the Horicon School Board and the Rock River Hills Golf Course Board of Directors.

After his retirement Lloyd served the City of Horicon as Third District Alderman then as Mayor. He also served on the Oak Hill Cemetery Board of Trustee’s until the time of his death.

Lloyd was very active advocating for Veterans through the American Legion having served many leadership roles on the local, district and state level eventually being elected as the Commander of the Wisconsin American Legion. Lloyd went on to continue his advocacy for nearly 20 years on a national level, and an active board member on the Legion-sponsored Badger Boys State for nearly 30 years. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 40/8, and the I.O.O.F. better known as the Odd Fellows.

As busy as Lloyd was, he found time to enjoy bowling, fishing, and hunting with his father Art, his uncle Del, son Edward, brother-in-law Glen Muenchow, and friend Norb Key.

Survivors include his children: Ellen Sunderland Horicon WI, Faith (Don) Klostreich Yuma, AZ, Linda Wagener Madison WI, and Edward (Vicki) Wagener Cambridge WI; grandchildren: Jill (Jaemeson), Kailey, Dharma, Traci (Darrell), Holli, Kelli, Brian (Chelsea); great-grandchildren: Jay, Tyler, Trevor, Amanda, Justin, Whitney, Jordan, Brayden, Levi, Kiley; great-great-grandchildren: Alese, Bella, Eliza, Birdie, Catalaya, Jeseth, Yaya; and many nieces and nephews.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife Bernice who passed away on Nov. 17, 2017. They were married for 69 years. He was also preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Mary Wagener, two sisters, Pearl Young, Alice Wagener, one brother Raymond Wagener, brother-in-law Russell Young, sister-in-law Lucille Wagener, and son-in-law Stephen Sunderland.

Details on Lloyd’s Celebration of Life on October 20, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church Horicon, will be published in the future. Horicon Post 157 and Wisconsin Military Honor Guard will conduct the Veteran memorial service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Horicon or Horicon American Legion Post 157 building fund.

Special thanks to Home Instead and Hillside Hospice caregivers for their caring and support of Kicker and his family.

