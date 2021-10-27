Lloyd, Ida Mae

Ida was a stay-at-home mom while her children were young. She then worked as a school lunch lady, a baker, and at other various places in Wisconsin Dells and Oxford. She enjoyed traveling, visiting almost all of the U.S., and especially loved Branson, Mo., and Nashville, Tenn. Ida attended the boot camp graduations for two of her sons, one Navy and one Marine, and also for one grandson, a Marine. While home, she enjoyed collecting dolls, watching birds, cooking for family gatherings, and baking cakes for many special occasions. She loved babysitting her grandchildren.