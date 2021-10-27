Lloyd, Ida Mae

OXFORD - Ida Mae Lloyd, 88, of Oxford, Wis., passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at the Montello Care Center. Ida was born in Sugar Bush, Wis., on June 4, 1933, to Ira and Cora (Bitney) McFaul. Ida married Sherwin "Stub" Lloyd on June 5, 1965, in Waukegan, Ill.
Ida was a stay-at-home mom while her children were young. She then worked as a school lunch lady, a baker, and at other various places in Wisconsin Dells and Oxford. She enjoyed traveling, visiting almost all of the U.S., and especially loved Branson, Mo., and Nashville, Tenn. Ida attended the boot camp graduations for two of her sons, one Navy and one Marine, and also for one grandson, a Marine. While home, she enjoyed collecting dolls, watching birds, cooking for family gatherings, and baking cakes for many special occasions. She loved babysitting her grandchildren.
Ida is survived by her husband of 56 years, Stub Lloyd; her five children, Daniel (Susan) Lloyd, Donna (Scott) Kevilus, Debra (Matt) Riewer, David (Shawndra) Lloyd, and Steven (Lori Kleist) Lloyd; brother-in-law, Sheldon (Susan) Lloyd; sister-in-law, Barb McFaul; 16 grandchildren, Dennis, Trisha, Lisa, Michael, Richard, Alicia, P.J., Stephanie, Stacie, Jeremy, Roger, Nicole, Elizabeth, Shayne, Kaela, and Lexi; 36 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John, Linden, Lyle, and Jimmy; sisters, Marion, June, and Darlene; nephew, Johnnie Ray; and great-grandsons, Jayce and Carson.
Ida's family and friends meant the world to her. She will forever be loved and missed.
A memorial service for Ida will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m. at STEINHAUS-HOLLY FUNERAL HOME in Westfield, with Pastor Brenda Pulver officiating. Please join the family following the service for a luncheon at the Oxford VFW. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online condolences, visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.
Ida's family would like to thank the entire staff at the Montello Care Center for the wonderful care she received.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)