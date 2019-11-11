WAUPUN - Lloyd J. Larsen, 83, of Waupun, with his loving family by his side, peacefully passed on to his heavenly home on Nov. 8, 2019.
Lloyd was born on Sept. 11, 1936, in Chicago, Ill. to George and Ruth Larsen. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1959-1965. Lloyd married Vivian Tessman on Sept. 7, 1991, in Appleton, Wis. Time spent with his family was very dear to him. He enjoyed holiday parties, family picnics and lunches with his brothers. He was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan and his dream was fulfilled in 2016 when he witnessed their World Series win.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian of 28 years; and his children, David Larsen of St. Louis, Mo., Deb (Tom) VanDalen of Appleton, Jon (Kim) Larsen of Appleton; son-in-law, Jeff Romenesko of Appleton; Michael Larsen of Abrams; Andy (Nicole) Larsen of Appleton; step-children, Amy Tessman (Jeff Heine) of Helenville and Lisa Tessman of Deerfield; grandchildren, Brandon (Dana) and Carissa VanDalen, Megan (Nate) Froiland and Mackenzie Larsen, Emily and Mariah Larsen, Kody and Taylor Larsen, Amber (Tom) Romenesko and Alex (Luke) Feavel, Jon, Ben and Mitchell Larsen. Step-grandchildren, Kaela (John) Emerson, Emily Maas, Travis Lee, Wyatt Heine, Jonathan (Shelby) and Alexis Hommen; and 14 great-grandchildren. Brothers, Warren (Pat) Larsen, Bill (Pat) Larsen; a sister, Dolores Stohler; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Nancy; brother-in-law, Don Stohler; grandson, Jared; and great-grandson, Levi.
You have free articles remaining.
A celebration of Lloyd’s life will be held at Werner-Harmsen Funeral home in Waupun on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. Friends and relatives may call on the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for their gentle loving care of Lloyd. Also a thank you to Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home for assisting the family.
Please visit Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home’s website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)