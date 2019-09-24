NORTH FREEDOM - Lloyd O. Koeppel, 84, of North Freedom, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at his residence.
Lloyd was born June 11, 1935, in Helenville, Wis., to the late Herbert and Anna (Gess) Koeppel. He enlisted in the U.S. Army. On Sept. 24, 1971, he married Sharon Smith. Using his talents as a Design Engineer, together the couple began Ken-Tech Products Corporation in 1983.
Lloyd was a member of New Life Community Advent Christian Church in Baraboo.
He was a founding member of the Badger Area Technical Society (B.A.T.S.). They participated yearly in the Birdhouse Project at the state fair, teaching kids how to design, and use the proper tools to create projects. He was also a member of the Badger Steam & Gas Club.
In addition to his wife Sharon; Lloyd is survived by his children, Gary (Brenda) Koeppel of Canaan, Conn., and Tracy (Jeff) Pelletier of Bristol, Conn.; a granddaughter, Nicole Pelletier; his sister, Shirley Smith; a sister-in-law, June Koeppel of Ft. Atkinson, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death two brothers, Merle and Lyle Koeppel.
Funeral Services for Lloyd will take place Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at 11:00 am, at New Life Community A.C. Church in Baraboo. Pastor Jesse Stevens will officiate. A time of visitation will also be on Friday, at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow services at Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom.
A memorial fund has been established in his name.
Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
