Jan. 10, 1928—March 12, 2023

MAYVILLE—Lloyd V. Schwartzmiller, age 95, of Mayville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Hospice Home of Hope in Fond du Lac, WI.

Funeral services for Lloyd will take place on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mayville, WI with Rev. Traci Maass officiating. Visitation for Lloyd will be held at church on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will take place following the service at Graceland Cemetery in Mayville with Military Honors conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.

Lloyd was born the son of Victor and Adeline Schwartzmiller on January 10, 1928, in Mayville. Lloyd was confirmed on April 16, 1941, by Pastor H. A. Michelke.

Lloyd joined the United States Air Force in 1950 and served his county until 1954. Lloyd was united in marriage to his wife, Bea, on June 29, 1957, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Lloyd and Bea were blessed with 57 years of marriage. He considered being married to Bea the highlight of his life. Lloyd’s passion for sports shown through while attending Mayville High School where he played four years of football, basketball, and baseball. He also played two years of tennis. For his senior year, Lloyd was voted Captain of the basketball team. Lloyd went on to play three years of basketball at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He later went on to play for the Mayville Legion baseball team. He played with the Mayville City Team for over 25 years, winning several batting crowns and made every all-state team. He also played two games at Milwaukee County Stadium with a pickup team from Long Lake. The pickup team won their first game. The highlight of Lloyd’s baseball career was being inducted into the Rock River Basketball Hall of Fame on September 19, 1981. Lloyd was also inducted into the Mayville High School Hall of Fame on January 27, 2017.

Lloyd also loved bowling. He bowled for many years with a high game of 287, getting 10 strikes in a row. In 1969, Lloyd took up golf. He was an active member of the Mayville Golf Club for some 50 plus years. On June 13, 2006, Lloyd recorded a hole in one on the 6th Hole, Par 3 at Rock River Hills Golf Course in Horicon. This significant event was witnessed by his good friends, Rags (Walter) Schellpfeffer and Chuck Williams. On October 30, 2007, Lloyd recorded yet another hole in one on Hold #17 at the Mayville Golf Course. This hole in one was witnessed by Rags Schellpfeffer and Marc Trott.

Lloyd’s faith in God remained strong throughout his life. He was a faithful member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mayville. He also served on the church council for several years. Lloyd also cherished his family. He and Bea loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports. They never missed a game. He also enjoyed watching and feeding the birds and planting flowers. Lloyd was a member of the Mayville American Legion for some 60 plus years.

Lloyd is survived by his children: Dean (Renee) Schwartzmiller, Lori (Dean) Scott; grandchildren: Steele Schwartzmiller, Chase Schwartzmiller, Eric (Jess) Schwartzmiller, Nikki (Tyler) Zirbel, Kasey (Travis) Borkenhagen, Caley Scott, Alec Scott; eight great-grandchildren; his brother, Donald (Judy) Schwartzmiller. Lloyd is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Bea, and his son, Dale.

Koepsell funeral home in Mayville is caring for the family. www.Koepsellfh.com