Lobitz, Sabine Hildegaard Luisa

My work with the Madison Police Department and the State Capitol Police brought both fulfillment and great meaning to my life. I have great respect for everyone I worked with and I am grateful to you for making it pure joy to go to work every day.

Although I travelled all over the world, no place held my heart like our New Journey Farm in Blue Mounds, Wis. The love and support which I felt from my spiritual communities (St. John's in Portage and St. Peter's in North Lake) cannot be put into words. You know how much I loved you and I will be waiting for your loop hugs!

I wish I had spent more time getting to know the other cousins: Teak, Jim, Margaret, Brian, Chad and Cindy. I hope that by my example you are richer for knowing me as I was for knowing you.

I hope you who read this and know the man who is the love of my life, the breath of my spirit, and the heart, soul of my very being, David, will care for him. Give him your love, your ear, your time, your hugs, and your uplifting support. I would have stayed here forever (if I could) just to be with him.