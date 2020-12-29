Lobitz, Sabine Hildegaard Luisa

BLUE MOUNDS - If you are reading this. I have walked off this earth on Dec. 24, 2020, and continued my journey elsewhere. From where I am, let me assure you that, to me, my life was amazing - fun, full of growth, and a fulfilling adventure. I would not change any of it.
My family immigrated from Germany to Northfield, Minn., in 1955. I grew up in Northfield with my father, Heinz+, my mother, Charlotte+, brother, Rainer (Rennae), and sister, Barbara (Ken). I loved you all more than you'll ever know. Thank you for your life-long friendship (Shirley Peroutka). I have always loved and respected you.
In 1975, I graduated with a B.A. degree in History and Theater from Gustavo Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn. (yup, a real drama queen!). At that time, I loved, married and grew up with Tom Turnquist. We changed and eventually divorced.
In 1980, I met the man who would be that love of my life, David C. Couper, with whom I would raise three amazing children: Sumi (Scott Shimek and daughter, Taylor), Yumi (Matt Lemaster and daughter, Malani) and Ezekiel (formerly Joshua, Sarah (expecting #3 this spring), son, Alex and daughter, Ava). I was also privileged to have six other children of David's in my life, all of whom I came to love very much, Peter (Tammy), Catherine, Sarah (Joseph), Michael, Matthew+, and Jennifer (Karl). I was also blessed to know their spouses and children. The entire clan was wonderful. Thanks, you guys are the best!
My work with the Madison Police Department and the State Capitol Police brought both fulfillment and great meaning to my life. I have great respect for everyone I worked with and I am grateful to you for making it pure joy to go to work every day.
Although I travelled all over the world, no place held my heart like our New Journey Farm in Blue Mounds, Wis. The love and support which I felt from my spiritual communities (St. John's in Portage and St. Peter's in North Lake) cannot be put into words. You know how much I loved you and I will be waiting for your loop hugs!
I wish I had spent more time getting to know the other cousins: Teak, Jim, Margaret, Brian, Chad and Cindy. I hope that by my example you are richer for knowing me as I was for knowing you.
I hope you who read this and know the man who is the love of my life, the breath of my spirit, and the heart, soul of my very being, David, will care for him. Give him your love, your ear, your time, your hugs, and your uplifting support. I would have stayed here forever (if I could) just to be with him.
Finally, thanks to the medical people who kept me alive during the past 12 years. They gave me years of quality I never thought I would see. Dr. John Sheehan (UW Oncology), Drs. Micah Chan and Gardizi (UW Nephrology), the Wisconsin Dialysis staff (especially Dawn) and my multiple myeloma support group (who could always make me laugh!). I will see you on the other side - someone has to get the party started. You know what a "control freak" I am!
Actually, a celebration of my life was already held on July 4, 2012, at New Journey Farm (The 60/75 celebration of the joint birthday David and I share). It was there that I was able to hug all of you for one last time.
David tells me that a future and joyful celebration will be held as soon as the pandemic gets under control and you all get your vaccinations! In the meantime, mask, sanitize, be socially distant and stay away from those large groups!
