Loehr, Ralph E.

REEDSBURG - Ralph E. Loehr, 92, of Reedsburg, Wis., passed away on Nov. 11, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his devoted wife, daughters and dog, Hooch.

Ralph was born in the Township of Calumet to Louis Loehr and Jennie (nee Goggins) Loehr. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Japan during the Korean Conflict. On July 9, 1955, he married Lucille Heimerman at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marytown, Wis.

His independent nature led him to form his own successful company, Fire Apparatus & Equipment, selling fire trucks. Ralph helped form the Town of Fond du Lac Fire Department, and his leadership ability led him to be the Fire Chief for 20 years. He dedicated his life to service of the Town of Fond du Lac.

Ralph loved to travel and share experiences with Ceil in their RV. He spent a lot of time in his workshop after his retirement, planning new projects, looking for new tools and equipment, and "fixing things." He will always be remembered and admired by his family for his leadership, intelligence, and confidence in his ability to handle any problem.